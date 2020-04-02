Disney to furlough non-union park employees in the US starting April 19

Fireworks explode over the Cinderella Castle at The Magic Kingdom, part of Disney World on January 20, 2017 in Orlando, Florida, US.

Disney will furlough its non-union park employees starting on April 19 as the coronavirus pandemic keeps its theme parks closed.

"Disney employees have received full pay and benefits during this time, and we've committed to paying them through April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of compensation," the company said in a statement Thursday. "However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we're forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren't necessary at this time."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.