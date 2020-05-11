Haven't received your coronavirus stimulus check yet? Submit your direct deposit information by May 13

Those still waiting on a coronavirus stimulus relief check are facing a major deadline if they want to receive their payments as soon as possible.

If you haven't received a direct deposit payment yet (or a paper check), and the IRS does not have your bank account information, you need to submit it via the agency's Get My Payment tool by noon on Wednesday, May 13. The agency didn't specify the time zone in the press release.

Otherwise, you will have to wait for a paper check, which could take months to receive. The IRS is preparing to send out millions of paper checks for May and June arrivals. The agency began mailing checks at the end of April, and expects to issue new rounds through September, until everyone who is eligible to receive one does.

You can also use the Get My Payment site to track the status of your payment (though some are still reporting difficulty using it). As long as the payment is not in process, you can update your direct deposit information through noon on May 13. If you do not typically file taxes, you can provide your bank account information via the agency's nonfiler tool.

The IRS estimates that 130 million people have received their checks already, up to $1,200 per individual earning up to $75,000 and $2,400 for married couples earning up to $150,000, plus $500 for each child under 17. If your earnings are over those limits, $5 is subtracted for every additional $100 of income, phasing out completely at $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples. (Use this stimulus check calculator to see how much you could receive.)