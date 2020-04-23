Beware of scammers as paper stimulus checks hit the mail

If you're still waiting for your coronavirus stimulus payment, a paper check could be in the mail.

The U.S. government is issuing one-time payments of up to $1,200 per individual and $2,400 per married couple, as well as $500 for children under 17, provided families are under certain income thresholds.

More than 80 million payments were made directly to bank accounts starting last week. Meanwhile, at least 171 million total payments are still expected to go out, including paper checks through the mail.

"We started sending out the checks," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a White House press conference on Tuesday.

"We're also going to be supplementing our capability and sending prepaid debit cards so we can get money out quickly to people," Mnuchin said.

A recent Congressional timeline estimates that 101 million payments will be made by paper check unless the government receives direct deposit information on time. Individuals may be able to enter their bank account information on the Get My Payment website.

Paper checks are slated to be issued at a rate of 5 million per week, starting with the lowest income individuals and families. It will take up to 20 weeks — or five months — for all of those payments to be deployed, Congress estimates.