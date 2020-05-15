The only 5 insanely cheap workout items you need to exercise at home, according to fitness trainers

As gyms and fitness facilities across the U.S. prepare to open, many people are still wondering: Is it a good idea to go back so soon?

Dr. John-Paul Rue, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine doctor at Mercy Medical Center, says he considers it to be "generally safe" — provided that proper guidelines are followed.

But there are some key factors to consider. If you find it difficult to wear a mask while working out (which some gyms will require), for example, it's probably best to hold off.

"It may be harder for someone with an underlying medical condition, such as asthma, because wearing a mask restricts the movement of air in and out of our lungs," Rue tells CNBC Make It.

Luckily, transforming a corner of your home into a gym can be incredibly simple and cheap. Below, fitness trainers share their favorite exercise equipment to use at home:

(Note: These workouts are not for everyone. If you have a physical condition, health concerns or are currently pregnant, consult with your doctor first.)