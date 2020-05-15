The only 5 insanely cheap workout items you need to exercise at home, according to fitness trainers

As gyms and fitness facilities across the U.S. prepare to open, many people are still wondering: Is it a good idea to go back so soon?
Dr. John-Paul Rue, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine doctor at Mercy Medical Center, says he considers it to be "generally safe" — provided that proper guidelines are followed.
But there are some key factors to consider. If you find it difficult to wear a mask while working out (which some gyms will require), for example, it's probably best to hold off.
"It may be harder for someone with an underlying medical condition, such as asthma, because wearing a mask restricts the movement of air in and out of our lungs," Rue tells CNBC Make It.
Luckily, transforming a corner of your home into a gym can be incredibly simple and cheap. Below, fitness trainers share their favorite exercise equipment to use at home:
(Note: These workouts are not for everyone. If you have a physical condition, health concerns or are currently pregnant, consult with your doctor first.)
Price point: $12.98 and up
A yoga or exercise mat is the most important item you need.
"It sets the stage for where you'll be working out and makes moving on the ground easier," Geoff Tripp, head of fitness science at Trainiac, a personal training app, tells CNBC Make It.
If you prefer extra support and comfort, choose a mat that is thicker and has more cushion.
Price point: $12.95 and up
This is a versatile and inexpensive piece of equipment that can be used to warm up your body before working out, or as a way to cool down tired muscles after a long session, Peter Athans, a trainer and director of coach development at Noom, a health app, tells CNBC Make It.
Studies have shown that foam-rolling after a high-intensity workout can help improve the range of motion and muscle performance.
"I love foam rollers because they increase circulation in my muscles and connective tissue, which helps reduce any soreness," says Athans.
Rolling calves:
Price point: $14.99 and up
Most people are more familiar with dumbbells, but kettlebells (which look like small cannonballs with triangular handles) can be used to mix up your strength-training sessions.
Athans uses a kettlebell for cardiovascular endurance. "It brings added weight plus dynamic function to any workout," he says. "Kettlebells also target every muscle group, take up minimal space and are easy to store."
Kettlebell swings:
Price point: $4.80 and up
"Jump ropes are great for warming up before a long workout," says Rue. "You can also mix it into your workout for a burst of cardio to raise your heart rate."
Jumping rope targets your legs, glutes, calves, arms, shoulders and even your core. Common exercises include regular jumps, side-to-side jumps and backward jumps.
Side-to-side jumps:
Price point: $17.95 and up
These small discs decreases the amount of friction with the ground, making it easier for you to move in different directions. You can either stand on them or put them under your hands (for a more challenging workout).
"Sliders are great for working out your core, so I like using them to do push-ups and knee tucks," says Tripp.
Knee tucks:
