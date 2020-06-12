Using Costco olive oil jugs and her dogs as weights: How Lindsey Vonn got creative with workouts while social-distancing

Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsay Vonn is known for her intense fitness routines.

On social media, the retired skier typically posts her workouts inside a gym with her private trainers.

But starting in early March, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and many states issued stay-at-home orders, Vonn had to get creative with her workouts when gyms around the country closed.

Vonn, 35, says she used everything from big bottles of bleach to jugs of Costco olive oil and even her dogs as weights while working out at home.

"My one dog, Bear, weighs about 85 pounds, so he was pretty difficult to squat with. And then Lucy is a little overweight [for a Cavalier king Charles Spaniel]. She's about 20 pounds, so I could use her for like single leg stuff," Vonn told CNBC Make It on May 29.

Vonn said she didn't attempt to workout with her third dog, Leo, who weighs about 95 pounds.

"I drew the line at 85 pounds. That was good for me," Vonn said.

Vonn also used household items, like a chair, to do step ups and she used her staircase for cardio.

"I would run up the stairs, run down and do side runs and long strides to keep the cardio going and get a good leg workout," Vonn said.

The key to staying consistent at home is to stick with a schedule, according to Vonn.

At home, Vonn said she works out five days a week, typically Monday through Friday, with her fiance, New Jersey Devils hockey player P.K. Subban. They usually workout from about 8:30 a.m. until about 9:30 or 10:00 a.m., she said.

During quarantine, exercise has helped Vonn cope, she said. "Obviously, it's been hard, just like it has been for everyone else. I definitely found that the more I work out, the better I feel mentally and physically."

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Vonn has also teamed up with Under Armour to share her at-home workouts and meal plans to help inspire people to stay fit and motivated.

Vonn retired from nearly three decades of competitive skiing in February 2019. During that time she won an Olympic gold medal, two bronze medals and racked up more than 80 World Cup wins.

She credits her success to being a hard worker.

"I was never the most talented skier, but I outwork people," Vonn said.

Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

Don't miss:

The book Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn thinks 'everyone should read'

Ex-NFL star Tiki Barber: Pandemic helped me focus on 'mental health' and the 'little things' in life

What NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is doing to stay mentally tough during self-quarantine