This $75,000 Boston Dynamics robot 'dog' is for sale—take a look

As many people adopt or foster dogs and cats while staying home during the Covid-19 pandemic, there's a different kind of "pet" that can help businesses: Spot, a robot dog created by engineering company Boston Dynamics. Spot is not a house pet or a toy for entertainment, it's a four-legged robot that can walk up to three miles per hour, climb terrain, avoid obstacles, see 360-degrees and perform a number of programmed tasks. Now, Spot is available to purchase from Boston Dynamics for $74,500.

Spot® robot image provided courtesy of Boston Dynamics, Inc.

Spot debuted in 2015, but was only made commercially available last week on Tuesday. With its canine appearance and human-like movements, Spot has experienced its fair share of internet fame. Videos of Spot dancing, opening doors and even pulling a truck have gone viral on the Boston Dynamics YouTube channel. Michael Perry, VP of business development at Boston Dynamics, says Spot has "seemingly limitless" applications for businesses. The robot can be operated remotely, or it can learn custom routes and actions so that it can perform autonomous missions, he tells CNBC Make It. In an early adopter test program, people at businesses and research facilities employed 150 Spot robots to do things such as "document construction progress, monitor remote or hazardous environments, and provide situational awareness," Perry says. "Spot robots were used in a variety of environments, including power generation facilities, decommissioned nuclear sites, factory floors, construction sites and research laboratories."