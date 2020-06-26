Bill Gates' daughter Jenn: 'I was born into a huge situation of privilege'

Growing up in one of the world's wealthiest families definitely has its perks, and Jennifer Gates — Bill Gates' oldest daughter — recognizes that.

"I was born into a huge situation of privilege," 24-year-old Gates, who goes by the nickname Jenn, told Sidelines Magazine in recent interview.

"I think it's about using those opportunities and learning from them to find things that I'm passionate about and hopefully make the world a little bit of a better place."

Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft as a teen after dropping out of Harvard, became the richest man the world in 1995, the year before Jenn Gates was born, with a fortune then worth $12.9 billion, according to NPR. Gates is currently the second richest person in the world, with a net worth of around $112 billion.

Gates plans to use that privilege to do good, at least in part, with a career in medicine, perhaps as a pediatrician or family practitioner. After graduating from Stanford University in 2018, Gates is now heading into her second year as a medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. (The New York Post reported that Bill and Melinda bought Gates a $5 million home on Fifth Avenue adjacent to the campus in 2017.)

Gates says her parents taking their work home may have influenced her decision to be a doctor.

After her parents founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, whose mission is to improve the health and quality of life of people around the world, "I grew up hearing about children's mortality at the dinner table, about polio, about the HIV/AIDS epidemic," Gates said.

When she was a kid, her mom even caught her informing one of her dolls that it was HIV positive. (That's when Melinda decided she and Bill were talking "too much about global health at the dinner table," Gates said.)

Gates, who is also an accomplished equestrian and took time off after Stanford to ride competitively, says her parents are very supportive of her goals.