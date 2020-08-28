It's been a month since the extra $600 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits expired. Here's where things stand now

It's been four weeks — one month — since the extra $600 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits expired, and Congress has yet to reach a deal on the next coronavirus relief package.

It could be weeks until a measure is passed. The Senate recessed on August 13, 2020 without reaching a deal, and members aren't scheduled to be back in Washington until after Labor Day.

In the meantime, about 27 million Americans still claim jobless benefits each week as the coronavirus recession rages on. More than a million new claims have been filed for 22 out of the past 23 weeks. Tens of millions of Americans are going hungry and face the looming threat of eviction. And an estimated 34.5 million households could have their utilities shut off by the end of September.

"I am now stuck sitting here wondering, how am I going to feed my kids? How am I going to take care of my bills? How am I supposed to survive?" Jon Meadows, a 28-year-old father of two in Mississippi who lost his job a few months ago, told CNBC Make It. "I hope that we get something, anything to help my family out."

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders at the beginning of August to bypass Congress and provide some financial relief, including extending enhanced unemployment benefits at a reduced rate of $300 per week. Here's where things stand now.