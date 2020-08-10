Trump order gives 35 million student loan borrowers a break until 2021. What we know so far

After Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on the details of another stimulus package last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday that gives people with student debt another three-month break from their bills, during which interest will not accrue.

As a result, more than 35 million people with federal student loans won't have to resume their payments until January 2021.

Higher-education experts warned of a surge in delinquencies and defaults if the payment pause in the CARES Act wasn't extended. While that reprieve was scheduled to lapse next month, the unemployment rate is still higher than at any point during the Great Recession, with young workers some of the hardest hit.

More from Invest in You:

The 3 moves to make just after you've been laid off

Hurting without $600 unemployment boost? 5 money moves to make now

39% of younger millennials will move home amid Covid-19 recession

Americans were already struggling with their student loans before the country fell into a recession. Outstanding student loan debt in the U.S. has spiraled to more than $1.6 trillion.

Prior to the pandemic, some 1 in 7 borrowers were in delinquency, and up to two-thirds of borrowers were only paying the interest on their debt each month, meaning their balances weren't actually going down.

The average monthly student loan bill is close to $400.