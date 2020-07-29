Mnuchin says Republicans and Democrats are 'far apart' on coronavirus relief bill as talks continue

Republicans and Democrats appeared far from striking a coronavirus relief deal Wednesday as millions of Americans wait to see whether Congress will renew financial lifelines during an ongoing economic crisis.

As negotiators cite little progress in talks and congressional leaders snipe at one another on Capitol Hill, the Trump administration again raised the prospect of a short-term plan to address only enhanced unemployment insurance and a federal eviction moratorium while the sides hash out a broader bill. Democrats have repeatedly rejected a temporary fix.

"As of now, we're very far apart," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the White House's chief negotiator, said Wednesday morning. He said President Donald Trump would support approving short-term legislation to allow more time for talks if the parties fail to strike an agreement before Friday.

Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, an aide familiar with the plan said.

Comments from congressional leaders and White House officials portrayed a messy, politically-charged process that appears unlikely to lead to a quick breakthrough to combat an economic and health-care calamity. As roughly 30 million people still receive some form of unemployment insurance, states have stopped paying out the extra $600 weekly federal benefit Congress approved earlier this year. A federal eviction moratorium also expired last week.

As Covid-19 spreads throughout the country, the U.S. has now reported more than 4.3 million cases and just over 150,000 deaths related to the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Senate Republicans released a roughly $1 trillion pandemic aid bill this week, a counter to the $3 trillion package House Democrats passed in May. But the proposal has not earned the support of many GOP lawmakers, let alone Democrats.

As his administration works with Pelosi and Schumer to craft a plan that could pass both the GOP-controlled Senate and Democratic-held House, Trump downplayed the importance of resolving issues other than the jobless benefit and eviction moratorium.

"We're going to work on the evictions, so that people don't get evicted. We'll work on the payments for the people. And the rest of it, we're so far apart, we don't care. We really don't care," the president told reporters before he left for Texas on Wednesday.

He claimed that "the Democrats aren't taking care of the people. The payments aren't enough."