26 million Americans are going hungry amid the pandemic. What to do if you're one of them

Sheila Ritter was laid off from her job as a security guard on March 14, the same day as her oldest daughter's birthday.

Affording enough food to feed her family has been a struggle for Ritter, who lives in Denver, ever since.

"It's devastated us," she said of the pandemic. In the last 48 hours, Ritter, 51, has eaten just a bowl of oatmeal and a hot dog. "My stomach is growling and I have a headache," she said.

"Most of our conversations are, 'When are we getting something else to eat?' And, 'Mom I'm hungry.'"

More From Invest in You:

It's a tough outlook for graduates in the Class of 2020

Many college graduates are relying on unemployment to pay the bills

Internships canceled? College students must get creative and adapt

Amid one of the worst downturns in U.S. history, the number of Americans who are struggling to pay for food has soared. Around 20% of adults living with children said they couldn't afford to adequately feed their families over the last seven days, according to Census data analyzed by the Center on Budget Policies and Priorities. Nearly 26 million adults said people in their households are not eating enough because of a lack of funds.

"Food need and other forms of hardship are likely to last for a while, as unemployment is expected to remain high for a number of years," said Brynne Keith-Jennings, senior research analyst on the food assistance team at the Center on Budget Policies and Priorities.

People in this difficult situation should immediately apply for food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.