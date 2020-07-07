What do you do when your internship is canceled? College students need to get creative and adapt this summer

CNBC's "College Voices 2020" is a series written by CNBC summer interns from universities across the country about coming of age, launching new careers and job hunting during a global pandemic. They're finding their voices during a time of great social change and hope for a better future. What money issues are they facing? How are they navigating their student loans? How are they getting work experience, networking and applying for jobs when so many opportunities have been canceled or postponed? How important is diversity and a company's values to Gen Z job seekers? This series will be published every Tuesday and Thursday. The coronavirus pandemic caused a lot of employers to rethink or pause their hiring plans. That left many college students scrambling to figure out what to do as summer internships were canceled and job offers rescinded or postponed. More than one-third of college students had their internship canceled, according to a survey of students in April by career platform Handshake. Another 24 percent said their internships were still going to happen but would now be virtual, which poses its own challenges for networking and impressing the boss. Instead of just sitting home and feeling defeated about a canceled internship, career advisors and hiring managers suggest that students figure out how to use their skills in a new way, get creative and adapt. That could mean taking an online course to build your skill set, launching your own project or looking for freelance opportunities — both in your target field and in other fields. "When students are continuing to learn even during trying times and leveraging innovative programs to do so, it shows they are resilient and resourceful, which are valuable traits that employers look for," said Tracy Keogh, chief human resources officer at tech giant HP. Take an online course Allison Heil, a rising senior at the University of Southern California, was devastated to learn that her dream internship with the Chicago Cubs had been canceled as a result of Covid-19. "I panicked a little at first, being a rising senior, because I thought this was the most important summer internship to have on a resume," Heil said.

Allison Heil, a rising senior at USC, is currently taking part in the Must Love Sports summer session. Photo: Maya McGrath

Jordan Rubin, a recent graduate of UC Irvine, is using the summer to create and develop his app PocketShark, a one-finger mobile game which is currently in its funding phase. Photo: Noah Ross

Ella Gupta is still in high school at Cary Academy in Cary, NC, but she's already working on building career experience that will surely impress future employers. She started writing a book on personal finance and is in the process of creating free educational resources for students on personal finance as her impromptu summer experience. "I would definitely say taking something you are interested in and building on it and looking for opportunities related to that … even if it's not an internship, even if it's just researching or building your network now," Gupta said.

Ella Gupta, a high school student at Cary Day Academy, has founded her own startup, the Initiative for Financial Literacy Exploration. Photo: Bobbie Gupta

Volunteer Deonte Clayton, a rising senior at California State University Northridge who is studying marketing, is volunteering at his local church while developing his digital marketing skills to remain productive over the summer. "I've been helping my church create a virtual presence and we've been doing a lot: websites, streams, radio, and social media," said Clayton. "I've also helped with a grab-and-go service every Sunday where we buy food from local businesses to feed our church and community members." Clayton appreciates the opportunity to exercise his skills and see how certain marketing tools and strategies can be applied to different industries, especially in a community that has been a part of his life since childhood. Volunteer opportunities are a great option to continue building your skill set, get a line on the resume, and help out a community in need. The American Red Cross and AARP are actively searching for volunteers to assist with coronavirus relief efforts and fill vacancies prompted by the pandemic. Dedicating time to volunteering exemplifies to employers a desire to make a tangible impact and remain productive amid the crisis. Focus on your goal: getting a job It's easy to get distracted or derailed during an extraordinary situation like the coronavirus pandemic when there is so much uncertainty and fear. But, career advisors and hiring managers say it's important to remember that this situation isn't forever, you just need to adapt and focus on your goal: getting hired. "Don't wait for the macroeconomics to shift back into your favor," said Don Kjelleran, director of the '68 career exploration center at Williams College. Just think: "What's the short-term strategy that's going to keep you moving forward to get to the long-term goal?" Williams College, among many other colleges and universities, are supplying their students with free resources and additional summer advising throughout this period to help them navigate their job searches. Check your college career center to find out what resources are available.