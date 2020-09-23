Kevin O'Leary: How to find your passion and turn it into a successful career

Here are three steps O'Leary recommends to find your passion — and turn it into a successful career.

That way, "the hours that you're working don't seem like work at all," O'Leary, an investor on ABC's "Shark Tank" and chairman of O'Shares ETFs, says. "That's the magic of finding the right thing for you."

Finding a career that you're passionate about is "the best thing that can happen to you," entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary tells CNBC Make It .

To find what you're passionate about, "you've got to try a lot of different things," O'Leary says.

"If you're going to go to college, keep a broad focus at the beginning until you find that thing that really fits," he says. "You never know what that's going to be because life is rather serendipitous."

But as you do this, take note of what you're good at. To achieve success, your passion should also align with your skills and talents, O'Leary says.

He learned this lesson at a young age. After graduating from high school, O'Leary initially wanted to become a musician, an artist or a photographer until his stepfather gave him some tough-love advice.

"He looked me in the eye and said, You're not good enough at any of those. And you might as well face the reality now that you're going to starve to death if you pursue them," O'Leary previously told CNBC Make It.

"He said, How about you figure out what you're good at? I think you're a good marketer. You work hard. You hustle. Maybe you should pursue a business career." It was hard to hear at the time, but "he was 100% right," O'Leary said.

Keeping a broad focus can help you discover something new. You can try exploring free courses on LinkedIn to learn about new skills, from data science to digital literacy. If you're in college, try taking a variety of classes in different subjects, as O'Leary mentions, or join a new club on campus.

You may find you're passionate about something unexpected after putting more effort into it, says billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, one of O'Leary's "Shark Tank" co-stars.

"Evaluate and say, Okay, where am I putting in my time?" Cuban said in 2018. "Where you put in your effort, that tends to be the things that you are good at. And if you put in enough time, you tend to get really good at it."