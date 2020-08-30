Retailers are reporting record online sales during the pandemic. But it won't last forever

A worker delivers groceries to a customer's vehicle outside a Walmart Inc. store in Amsterdam, New York, on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Retailers are reporting some of the biggest online sales gains in their history thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which temporarily shut many stores, holed consumers up at home, and pushed more people to the internet to browse and buy groceries, clothes and workout gear.

But will these eye-popping gains stick around? Likely not.

"This growth is definitely going to go down next year," Forrester analyst Sucharita Kodali said in an interview. "Anybody who has any proclivity to buy online has bought online. Anything they would have needed, they purchased."

"Right now, we are still operating in an environment where there is social distancing," she said. "Once things get back to normal, you are going back to the stores."

Still, even if this is a temporary consequence from the pandemic, it would be hard to simply gloss over these numbers — many of which were triple-digit percentage increases.

At Best Buy, online sales were up 242% during its fiscal second quarter, with people stocking up on electronics and equipment for their home offices. Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Lowe's, Tiffany and Home Depot all also reported triple-digit growth online. Gap Inc.'s total e-commerce sales soared 95% from a year ago, and within that it said its Old Navy business surged 136% online.

"If I were to leave you with one thing, we are digitally led," Gap Chief Executive Sonia Syngal said in a phone interview Thursday. "To have a quarter where 50% of our business came from online, at our scale, we are really excited to build from this."