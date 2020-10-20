The 10 best global universities of 2021, according to U.S. News

On Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of the best global universities.

For the ranking, U.S. News analyzed the data of roughly 1,500 schools from 86 countries across 13 different variables, including global research reputation, volume and quality of publications from students and faculty and international research collaboration.

"Higher education has become more globalized," says Anita Narayan, managing editor of education for U.S. News, noting also that the coronavirus pandemic has "introduced additional factors to consider when pursuing higher education, especially if you're looking to earn a degree abroad."

Indeed, students must now consider public health and travel restrictions before studying abroad and international students studying in the United States have been particularly impacted by the pandemic. Early data from the National Student Clearinghouse indicates that enrollment of "non-resident aliens" in U.S. colleges decreased by 11.2% this semester.

Narayan and her team found that the U.S. is home to the highest number of top-ranking global universities. Some 255 U.S. schools made it into the publication's overall ranking, followed by 176 colleges in China and 87 colleges in the U.K. Schools from the U.S. and U.K. dominate the list of the top 10 global universities.

U.S. News also compared global universities across 38 subject areas, from agriculture sciences to psychology, to determine which fields schools excel in.

Here are the top 10 best global universities of 2021, according to U.S. News: