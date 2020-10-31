Oprah Winfrey: The 7 books that 'help me through' stressful times like these

If you're prone to doom-scrolling Twitter, or can't take yet another stressful headline in the news, Oprah Winfrey has some suggestions on what books to read next.

Winfrey recently suggested seven books that are perfect to read right now, or during any stressful moment in life. She values these books "for their ability to inspire and comfort and enlighten," she said in a video on her Instagram Monday.

"During these times, I know it's hard sometimes to focus on anything because we're so distracted by the roar of the news, not to mention the steady hum of our own anxiety," Winfrey said.

But research has shown that reading can reduce your stress levels as effectively as other relaxation methods. Just six minutes of reading can lower your blood pressure and decrease other stress-related bodily responses, a 2009 study found.

From poetry to spirituality, here are the books that Oprah likes to "revisit time and again."