Here's what President-elect Joe Biden wants to include in a coronavirus stimulus bill

President-elect Joe Biden wasted little time laying out how he plans to tackle the coronavirus and aid economic recovery, among other priorities, on day one of his administration.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have already named their coronavirus task force, promised to significantly increase testing and plan to use the Defense Production Act to make more protective equipment for frontline workers. The U.S. reported an average of more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day over the past week.

Still, it may be difficult to get a divided Congress to agree to another stimulus package as they have been unable to pass anything for months. It is possible that Democrats could take control of the Senate when Georgia hosts a runoff election for two seats in January, potentially making it easier to pass a bill.

Even so, that wouldn't happen until after inauguration day on January 20, 2021. In the meantime, millions of people could lose unemployment benefits altogether by December 31, 2020 and housing advocates warn about an impending eviction crisis if more relief isn't made available.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week he wants a package passed before the end of the year, but it's not clear what consensus could be reached by then, especially with a lame duck president.

With all of those question marks in mind, here are some of the economic policies Biden is advocating for in response to the coronavirus pandemic: