DoorDash IPO will make its CEO a billionaire — here's how his immigrant parents inspired his success

With the launch of its IPO Wednesday, food delivery service DoorDash is on the verge of being valued at up to $32 billion. For CEO and co-founder Tony Xu, that lucrative public offering would make him a billionaire at just 36 years old.

Xu owns a stake of about 5% of the company he co-founded as a Stanford undergraduate with a handful of classmates in 2013, according to the company's recent public filings. At a valuation of more than $30 billion for DoorDash after the IPO, Xu's stake would be worth roughly $1.6 billion.

Billionaire status would cap a meteoric rise to tech success and stardom for Xu, who is the son of Chinese immigrants who moved to the U.S. from Nanjing in 1989, when Xu was just 5 years old.

Xu's family settled in Champaign, a small city in central Illinois, after moving to a new country with "only a few hundred dollars in our pockets," according to Xu. There, Xu's parents took jobs working in a local restaurant despite the fact that Xu's mother had been a doctor in China (the U.S. did not recognize her medical license) and his father was also a graduate student studying aeronautical engineering and applied math at the University of Illinois.

In order to better fit in with his new American classmates, he even changed his name from Xu Xun, instead adopting the first name of the main character of his favorite American television show: Tony of "Who's the Boss," played by the actor Tony Danza. "I walked with my dad to the immigration office and legally changed my name," Xu told NPR in 2018.

Money was so tight while Xu's father worked toward his degree that the family relied on federal assistance programs for support and even "visiting McDonald's was a luxury," Xu wrote in 2017. Xu has said his mother worked three jobs at one point in order to earn enough money to obtain a U.S. medical degree and open her own medical clinic. (It took her 12 years to open the clinic and she's been running it for about two decades, Xu said in 2019.)

Xu even started working at an early age himself, earning money by washing dishes in the restaurant where his mother worked and even starting his own lawn-mowing business at age 9, where he and a friend would make money by mowing different designs into their neighbors' lawns.

"We mowed lawns and charged more for designs, like a checkered lawn," he said in 2015. "I learned you can do more than you think you are capable of doing. I could barely reach the handle of the mower!"

Xu's parents always "made education a priority," he's said, so they also saved enough money for him to attain a degree in industrial engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from Stanford University.

It was while Xu was attending graduate school at Stanford that he and three classmates at the business school — co-founders Stanley Tang, Andy Fang and Evan Moore — started the business that would eventually become DoorDash. All four students had spent some time working in Silicon Valley, with Xu having interned at Square and worked in business development at RedLaser (an e-commerce app bought by eBay).