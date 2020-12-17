A poor credit score affects more than just getting a loan or credit card

Those with a credit score within the 300 to 549 range report their poor credit history has impacted their housing, careers, relationships and even their ability to communicate. In fact, about 28% of those with poor credit say they can't rent the apartment they want, while 22% have been denied a cellphone plan, according to a new survey from Credit Sesame of 5,000 U.S. adults.

It's practically a universal truth: having a low credit score is bad. But what you may not realize is that having a low credit score can have an effect on more than just your finances. It can have far-reaching consequences, including limiting the kind of lifestyle you're able to attain and even weighing on your mental health.

About 14% of Credit Sesame respondents have what's considered to be a poor credit score under 549. Roughly 17% had a fair score of 550 to 639, while 20% had a good score (ranging from 640 to 719) and 41% had excellent credit (720 to 850). FICO scores range from 300 to 850.

Among Credit Sesame's survey, respondents with poor credit tended to be young, female and don't have a college education.

"I have trouble paying bills because daily living is so expensive, and I am already working all the time," one respondent said.

"It's expensive to have poor credit," says Jay Moon, general manager of Credit Sesame's credit business. Improving your credit score by just 35 points — from roughly a sub-prime score of 660 to a good score of 695 — can save you $301 a year in interest charges, according to an analysis by bill pay service doxo.

But while a bad credit score can add more expenses in the form of higher interest rates and other fees, Moon says the cost of poor credit is "much bigger than just the direct financial costs."

There are also long-term consequences: about 14% of survey respondents with low credit scores say they've missed out on at least one job opportunity because of their poor credit. And 10% say their low credit score has caused problems in their romantic relationships.

About half of those with scores between 300 and 549 can't buy a home or qualify for a car loan. And 57% say they have to use cash or debit cards because they can't get approved for a credit card.

The emotional and mental toll that having a bad credit score should not be overlooked. About 79% of those surveyed with low credit scores say the situation induces negative feelings, with worried (49%), ashamed (46%) and angry (30%) being the most common. Over half, 58%, believe that there aren't fair credit options for them and about 43% actually report having a credit score hurts them a lot.

That's a stark contrast to those who have good (scores between 640 and 719) or excellent (720+) credit, commonly reporting their scores make them feel proud, happy and fine. Additionally, 2 out of 3 of these respondents felt their scores were a fair and accurate reflection of their creditworthiness.