Some workers will get an extra $100 on top of new $300 weekly unemployment boost

The $900 billion Covid relief bill unveiled by Congress this week provides an extra $300 weekly federal enhancement to the millions of Americans filing for unemployment across the country. But this new stimulus package also includes an additional $100 boost for some workers if their state chooses to supply it.

The supplement, included in the text of the relief bill, is intended to support workers who have both wage income, such as from a W-2 job, and self-employment or independent contractor earnings, like from a 1099 role, but whose benefit calculation doesn't take their self-employment earnings into account.

These individuals may be seeing an artificially low unemployment benefit, experts say, because their payments are based solely on wages reported on their annual W-2 tax forms, rather than including self-employment income, which may be much higher.

Take an entertainer, for example, who earns the bulk of his income through acting roles as an independent contractor, but also earns some money on the side through a W-2 restaurant job. If the entertainer loses work at the restaurant and qualifies for traditional unemployment, he won't be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) available to freelance and gig workers. That means his weekly unemployment check will be lower because the income he made from the restaurant job is significantly less than what he earns freelancing. At minimum, PUA payments are equal to half of the state's average unemployment benefit and lasts for 39 weeks.

The extra $100 per week, on top of a $300 per week federal enhancement to everyone receiving jobless aid, is intended to make up for this gap.