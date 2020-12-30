'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec's end-of-year ritual: Why planning 12 months ahead increases my productivity

Robert Herjavec has an end-of-year ritual that sets him up for success: organizing his calendar for the whole next year, Herjavec previously told CNBC Make It.

"I live and die by my calendar," Herjavec, investor on ABC's "Shark Tank" and CEO of cybersecurity firm the Herjavec Group, said in December 2017. "[It] allows me to manage my time and prioritize."

Herjavec said he tries to plan 12 months ahead because the practice maximizes his productivity.

"It doesn't mean that everything on the calendar needs to be locked in," he said, "but it gives me an idea of where I'm going to be and when so I can maximize my time."

Planning his calendar ahead helps his efficiency day-to-day, Herjavec said, as "the details, the briefs are always all there."

"It helps me be prepared, and I always have a reference."

When Herjavec's oldest three children were younger, for example, he would meet with their school's counselors and plan for their activities a year in advance, he told Entrepreneur in 2016. "Because of that, I never missed a swim meet. I never missed a school play. I never missed anything," he said. "I'd fly from LA back to Toronto to be with my kids for one day."

That's why he recommended planning "as much as you can a year in advance and stick to it."

"Set aside time to do a full calendar review six months or a year out to make sure you are on track with your yearly goals as well," he told Fortune in 2015.

These goals should have a timeline to complete, Herjavec previously told CNBC Make It.

Similarly, Herjavec's fellow Shark Daymond John prioritizes goal-setting.

"I started when I was around 16 years old, after I read the book 'Think and Grow Rich' by Napoleon Hill," John previously told CNBC Make It. "I would write [my goals] down and read them every single night before I go to bed, every single morning when I woke up."

As a result, "I actually became the man that I thought I would be by the age of 30 by reading [my goals]."

Although "you might not get everything done right on schedule," Herjavec said, "having the goals in the back of your mind will push you to complete them sooner than later."

