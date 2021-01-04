Here’s how long the $600 stimulus checks will last for Americans living paycheck to paycheck

The second round of $600 stimulus payments is already hitting Americans' bank accounts. But with holiday debts to cover and increased utility costs as winter sets in, this money may not last very long.

For the average working American living paycheck to paycheck, the latest $600 stimulus check will last three to three and a half months, according to an analysis from Earnin, a mobile app that allows you to access your paycheck early.

Using data from over a million app users, Earnin analyzed how long it will take for bank account balances to return to the average amount they were prior to the federal payments hitting the account. During the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks, Earnin found that it took bank accounts about six and a half months, or 25 weeks, to return to normal fund levels.

Those who use the Earnin app tend to be living paycheck to paycheck and have lower bank balances, says Ram Palaniappan, CEO of Earnin. "Many of them would be people who work retail, nurses who work at hospitals, government employees such as TSA agents and people in call centers," Palaniappan says. "This is a large group of America."