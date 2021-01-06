How to figure out if you need a career coach, a life coach or a therapist

For many, the stresses of the pandemic have resulted in burnout. While everyone has their own personal ways of coping with work-related stress, like exercise or meditation, an expert can help.

There are several routes that you can take toward self-improvement, from therapy apps to coaches who specialize in helping executives and entrepreneurs. The question is, how can you tell which type of expert is right for your needs?

There's some overlap between the jobs of a career or life coach and a therapist, but they're not the same thing, Esther Boykin, a licensed marriage and family therapist and CEO of Group Therapy Associates, tells CNBC Make It.

For starters, therapists are required to meet education and license requirements to provide treatment. Coaches aren't held to the same rigorous standards. Anyone can say they're a "coach," and expertise can vary drastically. (The International Coach Federation is a self-regulating organization that provides training and certifications for coaches, and is trying to change this.)

And broadly speaking, a coach's job (whether life coach or career coach) is to partner with a client to figure out what's important to them and help them take actions to achieve that, Flame Schoeder, a professional certified personal development coach who offers both personal and corporate coaching tells CNBC Make It.

The overarching difference between coaches and therapists may be best described by analogy: "A really great coach can help you reach peak performance, but if you have some injuries that haven't healed properly, no amount of great coaching is going to get you beyond those," Boykin says. That said, both coaches and therapists provide useful tools and can be beneficial in different ways.

Whatever your goals are, here's how to tell which performance-boosting, self-improvement practice is right for you: