Meet Chloe V. Mitchell: one of the first college athletes to make money from her likeness

For decades, college athletes have been prohibited from financially benefiting from any use of their name, image and likeness, raising concerns from athletes such as LeBron James and politicians such as Senator Bernie Sanders that these policies can limit, or even take advantage of, student-athletes.

In 2019, athletics organizations began to amend these rules and in October 2020, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) passed the first legislation of its kind in college sports to allow its student-athletes the opportunity to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.

Now, Chloe V. Mitchell, a freshman volleyball player at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan is believed to be the first college athlete to make money from her likeness.

"We live in a country that thrives off of capitalism. That's what we do. That's kind of our thing," she says. "So if we are given that opportunity to participate in [capitalism], as I think we should be, speaking as a student-athlete, then we should be able to make money off our name."

Mitchell has 5,510 followers on YouTube, 48,600 followers on Instagram and a whopping 2.7 million followers on TikTok — an audience she garnered practically by accident in April 2020 during her final year of high school.

"I was bored. I was quite honestly really depressed because quarantine had taken away my senior year, I had no prom, and you know, we're all down in the dumps because of Covid," she says. "I needed something to take my mind off things. I needed some physical labor. I needed space from my family."

The now 19-year-old found that space in a small shed in her backyard and decided to turn it into a "she-shed." Millions tuned in to watch the cleaning and renovating process.