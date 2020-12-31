Roughly half of college students say Covid will likely impact their ability to graduate

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Courtesy of Gallup

Among students earning a bachelor's degree, 49% of students said the pandemic would likely or very likely impact their ability to graduate, while an even greater 56% of those earning an associate's degree said the same. Black and Hispanic students were more likely than White students to say the pandemic would affect their ability to graduate. Approximately 56% of Black and Hispanic students enrolled in bachelor's programs and 60% of those enrolled in associate programs feared the pandemic could hold them back from graduating.