U.S. student debt has increased by more than 100% over the past 10 years

As 2020 comes to a close, it is clear that the year will be marked by a series of somber statistics. More than 300,000 Americans have died due to Covid-19. There are still 10 million fewer U.S. jobs than before the coronavirus pandemic began

And as college students across the country pivoted between on-campus and remote learning, 2020 was also the year the United States surpassed owing over $1.7 trillion in student debt for the first time.

The Federal Reserve estimates that in quarter three of 2020, Americans owed more than $1.7 trillion in student loans — an increase of nearly 4% compared to quarter three of 2019.

The decades-long increase in student debt is even more noticeable when compared to decades prior. In quarter three of 2010, Americans owed roughly $845 billion in student loans which means that U.S. student debt has increased by approximately 102% in the past decade.