The 10 best U.S. places to work in 2021, according to Glassdoor

Now that 2020 has come to a close, many hope that the new year will bring better and brighter opportunities.

On Tuesday, job site Glassdoor released its annual 100 Best Places to Work in 2021 list. For the report, Glassdoor analyzed 70 million employee reviews of more than 1.3 million companies.

Organizations with at least 1,000 employees were considered for the ranking and management consulting firm Bain & Company was recognized as the best place to work in the U.S. in 2021.

Glassdoor's economists and analysts identified several common themes mentioned by employees of some of the highest-rated companies: consistent communication amid Covid-19; flexible working environments; work-life balance; transparent senior leadership; good health benefits; mission-driven company cultures; smart and collaborative colleagues; a clear company direction; opportunity for career advancement; and the opportunity to do impactful work.

Companies such as Google, which came in sixth on the list, have embraced more flexible work schedules because of the pandemic.

Interestingly, even companies that have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic made the list such as Delta Air Lines, which this past year placed more than 40,000 employees on unpaid leave. The company still has a rating of 4.5/5 from its employees on Glassdoor.

"Covid-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer has been impacted," says Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor in a statement. "This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people."

Here are the top 10 best U.S. places to work in 2021, according to Glassdoor: