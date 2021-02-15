5 Caribbean islands where it's affordable to live

A new report from International Living, a website about living and retiring overseas, determined some of the best and most affordable Caribbean Islands to live on.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, interest in Caribbean islands has increased: Web traffic for International Living's Caribbean island report was up 225% last month alone, says the website's executive editor, Jennifer Stevens.

"Even though most folks are largely hunkered down, I think people are using this time at home to plan for where they'll go once the world opens up again—and the idea of sun, sand and not-too-long a plane ride has its appeal," Stevens says.

According to Travel Weekly, most Caribbean Islands have reopened to international tourists under certain Covid protocols (which differs for each island). Though the CDC is requiring all international passengers flying into the U.S. from the Caribbean to provide proof of a negative Covid test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the flight.

But with Covid vaccines being distributed around the world, many experts are optimistic that life could return to some semblance of normalcy by the end of the year.

So if you are thinking about moving to a Caribbean Island or just looking for a getaway, here are the top five most affordable Caribbean Islands, according to International Living.