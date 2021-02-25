'The model minority myth is killing us': Facebook exec calls brands, public to confront anti-Asian racism

More than 200 people gathered on Washington Square Park to rally in support of the Asian community, against hate crime and white nationalism.

Calling for brands to support Asian communities

As a marketing executive who has also built brands at Gap, Airbnb and Snapchat, Toda says advertisers should put more money into campaigns that condemn racism targeted toward all marginalized groups, including Asian Americans, and improve representation of Asian American and Pacific Islanders by including them in more roles in front of and behind the camera. An advertiser's goal, he points out, is to shape consumer perception with a few seconds of airtime. In recent weeks, major brands including Nike, ESPN and HBO made public statements in support of Asian American communities and against racially-motivated attacks. Their messages encourage consumers to contribute to ongoing work being done by groups like Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Asian Americans for Equality, Compassion Oakland, Send Chinatown Love and Stop AAPI Hate. It's a good start, though Toda says he wants to see more allyship from white decisionmakers at brands, within companies and among the public overall to understand why issues of race, and racial discrimination, are so important to address. "White colleagues will say, 'that's a big ask to make. We all have jobs and now we have to consider bias and race and nuance every day?'" Toda says. "Well, yes, now you know what it's like to live in my skin, or to live in a Black or Latinx person's skin — we have to consider that while we're doing our jobs, too. That's empathy and perspective." He also believes brands can do more to draw from their multi-billion-dollar coffers to contribute to justice organizations directly.

Employers must examine anti-Asian bias at work

Toda also wants organizational leaders to use this time to examine how they perpetuate the model minority myth in the workplace. Toda has seen what some call the "bamboo ceiling" in effect in his own professional network, in which, due to racial bias, Asian American professionals are the least likely demographic to be promoted into leadership. Researchers say employers can do better by examining promotions gaps for Asian American and Pacific Islander employees and providing better paths to opportunities, such as through leadership training or mentorship programs. Hiring decisionmakers should also be trained to recognize and actively confront their own racial bias when evaluating candidates. Toda says his employer has been "extremely supportive" of his confronting the issue of anti-Asian discrimination and is working with him to enact change internally and externally; ultimately, he says his speaking out is a "deeply personal" objective. For its part, Facebook provided the following statement to CNBC Make It upon request: "We stand with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, including our many colleagues at Facebook. We condemn any and all acts of xenophobia, violence, and intolerance — and given the rise in anti-Asian sentiment, we are staying vigilant of any threats. We prohibit hate speech and violence towards the community and our teams are working to keep it off of our platform. We are examining the investments we've made to support justice in the AAPI community and are exploring what more we can do." Facebook's chief diversity officer Maxine Williams shared a post Wednesday expressing solidarity with AAPIs and colleagues.

The gaps in corporate diversity training