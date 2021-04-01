Zoom CEO Eric Yuan and hundreds of Asian American business leaders pledge $10 million to AAPI causes

Nearly 1,000 Asian American chief executives and business leaders across the nation have pledged to donate $10 million toward causes that support Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities amid a national outcry against anti-Asian violence.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, YouTube cofounder Steve Chen, OpenTable CEO Debby Soo and Care.com founder Sheila Marcelo are among the business leaders committed to the pledge to collectively donate $10 million over the course of a year. The group will partner with the Asian Pacific Fund to support community-based organizations, including Stop AAPI Hate, AAPI Women Lead, the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (NAPAWF), Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Association for Asian American Studies.

"As a proud Asian American, it is disheartening to see the hatred and violence against our community," Zoom's Yuan told CNBC Make It in a statement. "Racism in any form is unacceptable, and I feel strongly it is important to lend my voice and stand up with my fellow colleagues, friends and family who are suffering during this time."

In addition to financial support toward justice causes, the business leaders stated their commitments to support Asian employees, such as by creating and funding AAPI employee resource groups, and to ensure better representation at their companies, such as by improving reporting on the diversity of Asian Americans, a term that encompasses as many as 19 origin groups, at all levels of their organization.

The coalition of business leaders took out a paid advertisement in The Wall Street Journal Wednesday to announce their commitment and implore allies in corporate America to do more to support their AAPI workforces.

"The Asian American business leaders in our community are committed to fighting for change," the open letter states. "The change that is needed requires a national awakening and a dialogue that involves leaders from every community if we are to undo the generations of systemic bias and racism. We are business leaders. We can help make change happen."

More than 2,800 Asian American business leaders and their allies have since signed the pledge.