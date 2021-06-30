Does bitcoin belong in your 401(k)?

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here.

Starting in July, one small 401(k) provider will offer plan participants the option to invest up to 5% of their retirement accounts in cryptocurrencies including bitcoin and ether, among others.

The change is monumental — though still incredibly limited, as it applies to the 401(k) plans of just 70,000 employees in the U.S. — and might appeal to many young investors. So naturally, I'm here to offer a few warnings to those interested in adding some crypto to their 401(k).

First, a couple of benefits, the main one being that investors interested in crypto would be able to invest pretax money, which they cannot do right now through a brokerage account (though some self-directed IRAs offer bitcoin as an investment option), says Leanna Haakons, founder of Black Hawk Financial. That's a boon for long-term holders.

Haakons adds that with plan providers capping crypto contributions at 5% of your account's total, it is a good way to dip your toe into crypto investing without the potential to lose too much of your savings, as could potentially be the case if you invested on your own and went all in.

"It's almost a better option for the at-home investor that's not going to be watching the market every day," Haakons says. "Give them the exposure, give them the opportunity to have some of those potentially incredible gains, but give them guide rails they can't go outside of."