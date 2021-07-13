Senators Warren, Smith and Markey urge Biden to extend federal student loan pause to March 31, 2022

Since March 27, 2020, federal student loan interest rates have been set to 0% and payments have been paused, giving borrowers roughly $72 billion in student loan interest relief and helping many make ends meet during the pandemic. But payments are set to resume on Oct. 1, 2021.

On June 21, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Edward J. Markey sent letters to the CEOs of all federal student loan servicers requesting information about the steps the companies are taking to transition millions of federal student loan borrowers back into repayments once the moratorium ends. The letter expresses concerns that borrowers may not be financially prepared to make payments after the pandemic and that millions of borrowers will call servicers at once and overwhelm the system.

On Tuesday, the senators shared takeaways from the responses from the student loan servicers in a letter addressed to President Biden, arguing that the current pause on payments and interest should be extended "until at least March 31, 2022."

"The responses to our inquiry indicate that neither student loan borrowers nor student loan servicers are prepared for payments to resume, and servicers will need significant time to ensure that staffing and procedures are ready to provide borrowers with a high level of support," reads the letter. "We received responses from each of the servicers, and the majority provided substantive responses to our questions and data on their borrowers' experiences during the pandemic. These responses overwhelmingly indicate that more time is needed to ensure that borrowers are supported when reentering payment on their student loans."

Economists have warned that ending the pause could lead to negative outcomes such as a spike in missed payments and delinquency (more than 1 in 4 were already in delinquency or default before the pandemic).