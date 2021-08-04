Did you overspend this summer? Zero-sum budgeting could help you save more

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money.

If you're having difficulty controlling your spending, you might want to try zero-sum, or zero-based, budgeting.

Popularized by You Need A Budget and financial experts like Dave Ramsey, this strategy allocates every single dollar you earn to a specific expense. So, at the end of the month, you should have zero dollars left over, since everything has either been spent or saved.

Since every dollar is given a job, zero-sum budgeting can help identify areas where you overspend, therefore helping prevent you from doing so. If you're spending more than you make, this strategy can help you prioritize where your money goes.