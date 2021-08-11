Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget would expand Medicare, make community college free and introduce paid family leave

An expansion of Medicare, two free years of community college and a multi-year extension of the enhanced child tax credit (CTC) are all part of the Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution for fiscal year 2022 that passed early Wednesday.

Because the Democrats will likely get no support from GOP members, the budget will need to pass via reconciliation, a strict process that will allow them to pass the legislation with a Senate split 50-50.

"The Democratic budget will bring a generational transformation to how our economy works for average Americans," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after its passage.

So far, Senate Democrats have released topline figures for housing and transit priorities. Now, committees will work out the actual details of the legislation. The House, which is currently on summer break, will also need to pass its own budget resolution.

Here are some of the priorities included in the Senate's resolution.