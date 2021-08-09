Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan would extend major relief to families with children

Families with children would be major winners if the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint released Monday by Democrats holds up.

The package instructs Senate committees to invest trillions of dollars to boost the social safety net for families through programs and services such as an expanded child tax credit, childcare benefits for working parents, free pre-K and more. Investments in working families, the elderly and the environment would total about $1.8 trillion, according to a fact sheet about the proposal.

"At its core, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the 21st century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a Monday letter. "By making education, health care, childcare and housing more affordable, we can give tens of millions of families a leg up."

Here's what is in the plan for children.

Tax breaks, education and nutrition

The plan would further several tax credits that benefit low- and middle-income families, and especially those with children.

It would extend the child tax credit, earned income tax credit, child and dependent care tax credit and paid family and medical leave, according to a fact sheet outlining the budget resolution toplines.

The American Rescue Plan in March enhanced the child tax credit, boosting the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 for children 17 and younger and giving an additional $600 for kids under the age of 6. Half of the credit started going out to families in July as monthly payments.

This credit alone will help some 65 million children across the U.S., roughly 90% of kids in the country, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. It will also lift some 4.1 million children out of poverty, slashing the overall poverty rate by about 40%. Continuing the credit – which so far is only for the 2021 tax year – will mean these benefits continue.