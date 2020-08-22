Medicare coverage could expand under a Biden presidency

Health insurance for the nation's older population could undergo some changes if Joe Biden wins the presidential election in November.

The Democrat nominee wants to expand both Medicare coverage and eligibility for the program, as well as ease costs for prescription drugs. At the same time, however, there are challenges at play.

For starters, Medicare funding is under pressure due to reduced revenue coming in during the pandemic-induced economic downturn. Basically, the trust fund that supports Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) could be insolvent — i.e., its revenue would not be enough to cover expenses — several years earlier than 2026 as last projected, experts say.

"That will require Congress and the next president to step in and make sure Medicare is able to meet its future obligations," said Tricia Neuman, executive director of the Medicare policy program at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

More from Personal Finance:

Here’s what your Medicare costs could look like in retirement

Medicare telehealth expansion could be here to stay

Avoid making these investment mistakes, the pros warn

Separately of concern to Medicare advocates is President Trump's call for a suspension of payroll taxes, which go toward funding both Medicare and Social Security. Earlier this month, he said he'd make that permanent if he were re-elected.

"The payroll tax holiday might seem like good news to a person in the short term, but that's the major way both Medicare Part A and Social Security are funded," said Judith Stein, executive director of the Center for Medicare Advocacy. "If he were to make the holiday permanent, we will have defunded [those programs]."

Additionally, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in November — a week after the Nov. 3 presidential election — in the case seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). While that law generally focuses on expanding health-care coverage to more Americans, it also made some Medicare changes that benefited recipients.