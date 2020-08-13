Medicare telehealth expansion could be here to stay. Here's where things stand

In early March, U.S. health officials had a stark warning for older Americans: You are more at risk for complications if you contract Covid-19, so avoid leaving your home.

For Medicare's 62.5 million beneficiaries — the majority of whom are 65 or older and more likely to use medical services — this was more than an inconvenience or new threat. It meant needing to see a doctor could pose a dangerous choice.

Enter telehealth. As communities worked to stem the spread of the coronavirus through temporary business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, lawmakers and regulators loosened policies to make remote health care through Medicare more broadly available during the public emergency.

Whether via video chat, a telephone call or other remote technology, telemedicine usage among Medicare beneficiaries spiked from pre-pandemic levels: At least 10 million Medicare beneficiaries have used telehealth since early March, according to a spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Before then, there were roughly 13,000 appointments weekly.

"I think it's pretty clear that the expansion in telehealth services was a very appropriate and successful response to the pandemic," said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director for the Kaiser Family Foundation's program on Medicare policy. "It was probably a lifesaver for people who took advantage of it, or it let them continue to get care."

Yet as Congress and regulators consider making the temporary expansion in telehealth permanent, patient advocates are hoping they don't move too quickly.

"We have data about increased utilization, but we don't know much about the beneficiary's experience and what's working and what isn't," said Lindsey Copeland, federal policy director for the Medicare Rights Center, an advocacy group.

Among the issues that policymakers would need to address are quality of care, the cost to beneficiaries and the services that are sensible for coverage.