Many Americans have adopted pets amid Covid-19. But beware the costs

Many Americans are adding to their families amid Covid-19.

While you might think that means babies, it's actually pets.

A new survey from TD Ameritrade finds that 33% of Americans have considered fostering or adopting a furry friend now that social distancing is the norm. Across generations, that rate is highest for millennials, who came in at 50%, versus Gen X, at 33%, and baby boomers, 25%.

And while 89% of respondents said their dogs and cats help them feel less lonely at this time, there's something else potential pet owners should be aware of: the high costs that can come with that companionship.

More from Personal Finance:

'Super savers' make these sacrifices to help them reach their goals

Why IPOs can be a tricky play for investors

5 ways to create your own stimulus check

The survey found that 47% of dog owners said that having a pet is more expensive than they had thought it would be, while 41% of cat owners said the same.

Dog owners spend up to $1,201 a year on average on their pets, according to the survey. Food was the largest expense, followed by veterinary care, grooming and other supplies.

Meanwhile, cat owners shell out up to $687 per year on average — about half what dog owners spend. Food, veterinary care and pet supplies rank also rank among their highest expenses.

Most survey respondents said they consider their pet their best friend, "fur baby" or starter child.