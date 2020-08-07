5 ways to create your own stimulus check

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are coming closer to an agreement about a second set of stimulus checks, although who will get them, and when, is still being debated.

Democrats and Republicans have both called for $1,200 payments in their legislative proposals but, for millions of Americans, that may not be enough.

"There are over 3 million people who have requested mortgage forbearance, millions who have asked for credit card deferments and more than 30 million people receiving unemployment benefits," said Bruce McClary of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, which has counselors available for free for those facing financial hardship. "There's a tremendous need for another stimulus payment ... but whether it's $1,000 or $2,000, it's still not enough for all of their needs."

Many advisors suggest people also look for ways to make extra money to ease their financial strain.

"We're trying to encourage people to use what they have to earn extra money," said Brooklyn, New York-based investment adviser Gamal Walker of 4Sight Advisors. "There are all kinds of creative ways right now that can facilitate bringing incremental income."

Here are a few options financial experts say could help you craft your own stimulus check: