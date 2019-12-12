Medicare would cover dental, vision — if Senate OKs House bill

Medicare beneficiaries would see expanded benefits, including dental and vision coverage, if the Senate passes a bill that cleared the House on Thursday. The measure, H.R. 3 — which funds the changes by giving the government the right to negotiate lower prices with drugmakers — would provide dental, vision and hearing coverage through original Medicare. It also would limit a beneficiary's out-of-pocket yearly spending on prescriptions to $2,000, broaden access to Medicare supplement insurance (also known as Medigap) and expand the low-income subsidy program that helps with drug costs. The bill passed by a vote of 230 to 192, with Democrat support and Republican opposition (except two Republicans who voted for the measure). While it's unlikely that the GOP-controlled Senate will take it up, advocates of the bill are hopeful that it moves the needle on how lawmakers approach any changes to Medicare, which is the primary health insurance for most Americans age 65 or older.

Janhvi Bhojwani | CNBC

"Our hope is that it becomes a marker for the direction we should go in," said David Lipschutz, associate director at the Center for Medicare Advocacy. "It significantly reduces drug costs and expands benefits for Medicare, all derived from lower prescription drug costs." Roughly 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 each day, making them eligible to sign up for Medicare. While the program's 61 million beneficiaries can access dental, vision and hearing benefits through supplemental options such as Advantage plans or standalone insurance policies, original Medicare — Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient coverage — excludes those services except in limited circumstances. Some Advantage plans now include comprehensive dental coverage as part of the plan or as an optional supplemental benefit, said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino in New York and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans. However, those benefits also might be limited to the carrier's dental network or require prior authorization that the treatment is medically necessary, Gavino said.