The 10 best U.S. cities for renters in 2021

Over 44 million households in the U.S. are renters, due to convenience, cost, or both, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. But renting can look different for each person or family, depending on their financial circumstances.

To determine the best and worst cities to rent in the U.S. in 2021, personal finance website WalletHub compared over 180 rental markets, including the 150 cities with the largest populations and at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

WalletHub's ranking takes a look at two key dimensions: rental market and affordability, and quality of life. Within those categories, 22 relevant factors were considered, including rental price changes, safety, cost of living and number of residents who are fully vaccinated. WalletHub weighed the data on a 100-point scale, so a total score of 100 signals the best possible conditions for renters.

While some cities like Bismarck, North Dakota, may be more affordable, they may not be the best for someone who is more concerned about their quality of life, which ranks low for the city.

Check out the 10 best cities for renters in 2021, including each's total score and its rental market and affordability position and quality of life ranking out of 182 cities.