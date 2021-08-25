There's finally a light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci ⁠— but only if the "overwhelming majority of people" get vaccinated.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid vaccine on Monday. For Fauci, the White House's chief medical advisor, that means more Americans will feel comfortable getting vaccinated ⁠— and the U.S. could have enough control over Covid to return to some degree of normalcy by spring 2022.

But even with the end in sight, this particular timeline is not a guarantee. Back in April, Fauci projected that the U.S. could return to "normal" this summer, before that prediction was thwarted by the rise of Covid's delta variant. "This is a very wily virus," Fauci told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" on Monday.

Currently, 52% of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. It's not yet clear what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated in order to achieve a comfortable level of immunity, Fauci told CNN. But unvaccinated people cannot "keep lingering," he said ⁠— because as long as the virus circulates, more dangerous and potentially vaccine-defeating variants can continue to emerge.

With the new target of next spring on the horizon, "our fate is in our own hands," Fauci told NBC's "TODAY" on Tuesday. Here's what needs to happen to get there and what normalcy could actually look like: