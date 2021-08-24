Fauci says he hopes U.S. will have 'some good control' over Covid by spring 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gives an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to COVID-19, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2021.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday night he hopes the U.S. will have some control over Covid-19 by the spring.

"If we can get through this winter and get the majority, the overwhelming majority of people who have not been vaccinated vaccinated, I hope we can start to get some good control in the spring of 2022," Fauci said during an interview on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."

Many scientists now predict that Covid will continue circulating around the world for the foreseeable future, requiring nations to reinstitute public health measures on an ad hoc basis.

U.S. health officials maintain that vaccinations are the nation's best hope to dramatically reduce the number of new cases and bring an end to the pandemic. As of Monday, more than 171 million Americans, or 51.5% of the total U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"As we get into the spring, we could start getting back to a degree of normality, namely resuming the things that we were hoping we could do, restaurants, theaters, that kind of thing," Fauci told CNN.