The U.S. has a record-breaking $1.73 trillion in student debt—borrowers from these states owe the most on average

In the United States, student debt has grown significantly over the past several decades. The Federal Reserve estimates that in quarter two of 2021, Americans owed a startling $1.73 trillion in student loans. The record-breaking total marks an increase of 3% compared to quarter two of 2020 — despite a lengthy pause on federal student loan interest rates and the elimination of billions of federally held student loans by the Biden Administration. The decades-long increase in student debt is even more noticeable when compared to decades prior. In quarter two of 2011, Americans owed roughly $905 billion in student loans which means that U.S. student debt has increased by more than 91% in the past decade. But not all states shoulder the same share of the student debt crisis.

WalletHub recently compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 11 measures of indebtedness (such as average student debt totals) and earning opportunities (such as unemployment among recent college graduates) to determine which states struggle the most with student debt.

They identified West Virginia as the state most impacted by student debt, with data suggesting that borrowers from the state experience some of the worst ratios of student debt to income (even when adjusted to account for the local cost of living) and that a high percentage of borrowers from the state are behind on their student loan payments. The second worst state for student debt holders is New Hampshire, according to WalletHub, thanks to the state having the highest average student debt totals and the highest proportion of students with student debt. States such as California and Utah were identified for having some of the least serious student debt difficulties. A 2020 report from The Institute for College Access and Success also identified New Hampshire for being a state with a significant student debt situation. According to the report, the average student debt total for New Hampshire residents in the college Class of 2019 is roughly $39,410 — the most of any state.

Data source: The Institute for College Access and Success