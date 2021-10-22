Mix-and-match boosters are here — here's how to choose the best one for you

A woman receives a shot of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination center at the beach, in South Beach, Florida, on May 9, 2021.

Booster shots in America just became a lot more accessible. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for all adults who got Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid vaccine, and a select group of fully vaccinated Moderna recipients. The agency also approved a "mix-and-match" approach, giving booster-eligible people the option to get a new dose of any approved vaccine, regardless of the one they initially received. The new Moderna eligibility — people 65 or older, and adults who either are immunocompromised or regularly experience a high risk of Covid exposure — mirrors the country's booster eligibility for Pfizer recipients, which was approved by the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month. Any booster-eligible person can now get a new shot of Pfizer, Moderna or J&J — with the flexibility to choose, based on their own individual circumstances. This begs the question: Which booster shot is best for you? The simple answer, experts say, is the one that's most readily available. If your local vaccination site only offers a single type of vaccine, take it — getting any of the three shots now is better than waiting for availability to change, says Dr. Nora Colburn, an infectious disease physician and epidemiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. But if you have a choice, here's what you need to know:

If you got two doses of an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna

If you're a fully vaccinated Pfizer or Moderna recipient who meets the booster eligibility guidelines, and it's been at least six months since your second vaccine dose, you're officially booster-eligible. There's little difference between the two mRNA vaccines as boosters, because they use the same vaccine technology. A J&J booster will also improve protection, according to research from the National Institutes of Health released last week: The study found that all combinations of vaccines and boosters resulted in higher antibody levels, though it didn't compare any of the combinations directly head-to-head. Antibodies are just one of the ways that your body's immune system mounts protection against a virus. Other tools, like T and B cells, also contribute to protection. Choosing a booster, then, might come down to expected side effects — which will likely be familiar. Common ones include pain surrounding the injection site, fatigue, muscle soreness, headache, fever, swelling, joint pain, chills redness and nausea, according to the CDC. Pfizer and J&J's boosters have the same dosages as their original vaccine regimens: 30 micrograms and 0.5 milliliters, respectively. Moderna's booster is 50 micrograms per shot, which is half the dosage of its original 100-microgram vaccines. Moderna told the FDA's vaccine advisory panel that it lowered its booster dosage to lessen the severity of its side effects, and increase its vaccine availability worldwide. "Those effects could be the same as when you got it the first time around, could be nothing, or could be a little bit worse than what it was before," says Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie, an infectious disease physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Remember, side effects can be a positive sign that your booster is doing its job. Your first two doses gave your body a blueprint to fight the virus that causes Covid. The booster is designed to trigger that plan into action, causing your body to start producing more antibodies. That can lead to some physical discomfort — but it's ultimately worth it.

If you got J&J's one-shot vaccine