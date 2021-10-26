The 10 best global universities of 2022, according to U.S. News and World Report

On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report released its eighth annual ranking of the best global universities around the world.

The 2022 ranking assesses 1,750 institutions from more than 90 countries across 13 different metrics, including research reputation, faculty publications and international collaboration.

"These rankings stand out from our other education rankings due to their emphasis on academic research," says Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News in a statement. "The Best Global Universities feature an overall ranking of more than 1,700 universities, as well as subject rankings of additional 255 universities, for a total of 2,005 schools, providing even more information for prospective students interested in schools where research is a top priority."

As in previous years, universities from the United States dominated the ranking, claiming eight of the top ten spots — which remain largely unchanged from the previous year with the exception of the University of Washington, Seattle, and Cambridge University each rising one spot. California Institute of Technology fell two spots.

However, the ranking also shines a light on top universities across the globe. The University of Cape Town was named the best institution in Africa, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China was named the best institution in Asia, The University of Melbourne was named the best institution in Australia and The Universidade de São Paulo was named the best institution in Latin America.

Here are the top 10 best overall global universities of 2022, according to U.S. News: