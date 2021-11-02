Jeff Bezos hired this former Amazon employee 'on the spot'—after asking only interview 2 questions. Here's how she answered

I submitted my resume to Amazon without much thought. To my surprise, I was called in for a first-round interview for a junior assistant role. I had no connections at the company, no computer science degree, and absolutely no experience working for a CEO.

Initially, I hadn't thought about applying to Amazon. Growing up in Redmond, Washington, most of my friends' parents were tech executives, and while they made good money, their lives didn't look particularly fun to me. But many of my classmates were graduating without job offers, so I felt as if I should explore all options.

People always want to know how I got Jeff Bezos to take a chance and hire me to work directly for him at Amazon in 2002 .

What she didn't tell me was that it would be with Bezos himself.

A few months later, after not hearing back and beginning to lose all hope, the phone rang: an Amazon recruiter asked me to come back for a final interview. She apologized for the long, drawn-out process and promised me that this would be the last one.

One interview took place in a dark office with just the glow of a code-filled monitor and a weird multicolored rotating nightlight in the corner. But I had known enough tech people in my life and was used to the awkward settings. I just chalked up the encounter to one of those personalities uniquely suited for the tech world and was unfazed by it.

My initial interviews at Amazon were dizzying in volume and pace. I had back-to-back interviews with all of the senior assistants, some of them lasting all day.

I felt relaxed going into the interview that October morning. I was patiently sitting in a conference room chair when the door opened and in walked Bezos. He sat down across from me and introduced himself.

Bezos started the interview by promising that he was only going to ask two questions, and that the first one would be a "fun" brainteaser.

I took a deep breath as he stood up and uncapped a pen at the whiteboard wall. "I'll do the math," he said. "I want you to estimate the number of panes of glass in the city of Seattle."

I was momentarily terrified.

Then I paused to calm down, reminding myself to think about his motivation for asking me that question. He wants to see the way my mind works, I told myself. He wants to see me break down a complicated problem into small, manageable steps. I can do that.

I outlined how I would start with the number of people in Seattle, which I thankfully correctly guessed as around one million, just to make the math easier. Then I said that they would each have a home, a mode of transportation, and an office or school — all of which would have windows. So I suggested that we base the estimate on averages of those.

And then we did the math.

We got down into every possible scenario, group, anomaly and ways to account for these exceptions. It felt like I talked it through for hours while Bezos filled the whiteboard with numbers. (I'm sure it actually took more like 10 minutes.)

I remember feeling a thrill when he wrote down the final estimate. He circled it. "That looks about right," he said.

Phew!

He then asked me the second question: "What are your career goals?"

I told him that Amazon had proven to be a company full of ambitious and passionate people. I wanted to be like them and learn what they knew. Their strengths were in the areas I personally wanted to develop, so the value of the experience was obvious, even though it felt like a diversion from my goal of being a professor.

I explained that I had no idea how to be an assistant, but that I knew the importance of being consistently outside of my comfort zone. I wanted to jump into an astronomical learning and growth curve.

Knowing Bezos as well as I do now, I see why those were his only two questions. He was measuring my potential by asking questions that would explore if I had the grit, courage and motivation to run at his pace and be brave enough to consistently jump with him and level up.

By the end of the interview, we both knew I would do anything to be successful, despite being a very junior candidate.

And then I was done. Exhausted, exhilarated, done.

Bezos ended up hired me on the spot. He gave me the open desk just three feet away from his own. It was the closest desk to him at the company.