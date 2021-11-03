There's still no paid leave for US workers—but advocates aren't giving up

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. What would paid leave mean for you and your family? Email me at alicia.adamczyk@nbcuni.com.

Despite being a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's American Families Plan pitch, it appears the United States will remain one of a handful of countries in the world, and the only wealthy country, that does not offer some form of paid medical and parental leave to its citizens.

After weeks of negotiations, Biden presented a new framework for his Build Back Better (BBB) agenda last week that stripped out paid leave, to the dismay of advocates who had been pushing for its inclusion.

But advocates aren't done fighting. They say it's too important of a policy to give up on, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic solidified just how necessary a permanent, comprehensive paid leave program is.

"Covid has made it absolutely clear that caregiving needs are not always anticipated and that everyone at some point in their lives will need to give or receive care. It's a universal benefit," says Hannah Matthews, deputy executive director for policy at the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), a national nonprofit that advocates for policies aimed at improving the lives of low-income individuals.

The benefits of paid leave have been well established by decades of research. Paid parental leave benefits those that give birth and their babies, both health-wise and financially. Children and families benefit when the parent who didn't give birth and adoptive parents are given paid leave, as well.

It's good for the economy, too, research has found. Workers with access to paid leave are much more likely to return to their jobs, rather than look for a new job or drop out of the workforce all together. Employers then spend less replacing workers and the overall labor force grows.

It would help workers — particularly low-income women and women of color — remain in the workforce now as the U.S. is still on the road to recovery from the economic devastation the coronavirus inflicted since March 2020, Matthews says. They wouldn't need to choose between caring for a sick loved one or their job.

"If we want an inclusive economic recovery that includes women, includes lowest wage workers, paid leave must be a part of it," she says.

Matthews says given the benefits and the popularity of the policy — poll after poll finds it's widely popular among all demographic groups — there's no real reason paid leave should be excluded from BBB.

"I think this is a really missed opportunity for Congress to do what's right," she says.