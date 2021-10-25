Paid family leave even at 4 weeks would 'still be transformational,' expert says

Democrats on Capitol Hill are reducing the total price tag for their social spending plan as they work to get it across the finish line in the coming days.

One casualty is the duration of paid family leave.

President Joe Biden had proposed federal 12-week paid family and medical leave as part of his American Families Plan. However, as the package makes its way through Congress, the size of that proposal is getting scaled down.

"It is down to four weeks," Biden said last week during a CNN Town Hall. "And the reason it's down to four weeks is I can't get 12 weeks."

The U.S. is currently one of the few industrialized countries that does not have a universal paid leave program. Currently, eligible workers may take unpaid time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993, while it is up to businesses to offer paid leave benefits to their employees.

About a quarter of the work force does not have a single day of paid sick leave, noted Kathleen Romig, senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"It's really important to understand that four weeks would still be transformational," Romig said.

That goes particularly for low-income workers, who are less likely to have access to paid leave at work and may not have sufficient savings to enable them to take time off when they need it, she said.