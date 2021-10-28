Paid leave advocates slam exclusion of policy from social spending bill as 'outrageous and shameful'

President Joe Biden has unveiled the framework for a proposed $1.75 trillion social spending and climate plan.

But one key component — paid family and medical leave — has been nixed from the proposal.

Biden had called for 12 weeks of paid leave as part of his American Families Plan. In recent days, that was whittled down to four weeks as Democrats tried to reduce the costs of the bill. Talks had also turned to the possibility of just providing paid leave to new parents.

Now, however, reports point to no paid leave in the plan, due to opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Eligible American workers have access to unpaid leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993. However, there have been calls on both sides of the aisle for a national paid leave program, which would bring the U.S. up to date with most other developed nations that already offer such plans.

Former President Donald Trump had included a paid leave proposal in his budget, while daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump also supported the issue. During the Covid-19 pandemic, a temporary paid leave policy was put in place that was supported by both Democrats and Republicans. Under Biden's leadership, Democratic leaders saw an opportunity to get a national plan through.

One key part of the debate has been how such a program would be funded, whether by businesses or the federal government.

Currently, nine states and Washington, D.C., have worked to put paid family leave programs in place. Companies may also opt to provide such programs to their employees.